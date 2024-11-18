Nagpur, November 18: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) and Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday suffered injuries after his car was allegedly attacked with stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency, Maharashtra on Monday. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Anil Deshmukh Suffers Injury After Unidentified People Pelt Stones at His Car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Maharashtra's Katol (See Pic).

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the election from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Seriously Hurt in Stone Pelting on His Car.

Anil Deshmukh Injured After Car Attacked with Stones

Nagpur, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh alleges that some people pelted stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency. He suffered injuries in the incident and is being taken to a nearby hospital. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the… pic.twitter.com/lwAuzCvOxs — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

