Mumbai, September 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a young man was allegedly killed by a tiger in the Balaghat district on Tuesday. The incident has led to panic and fear among local villagers. The alleged incident took place when the deceased identified as Phool Singh Madavi visited the forest to graze his livestock along with four villagers.

According to reports, the tiger attacked Madavi when he was grazing livestock with four other villagers in the Tekadi range of the Lalbarra area of the forest. While the tiger attacked and dragged Madavi into the jungle, the four villagers managed to save themselves and fled from the spot, reports the Times of India. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

After the incident, the local villagers alerted the forest department staff who quickly sent a rescue team in search of Madavi. The team found Madavi's body a few distances from the place where he was attacked by the animal. Forest department officials said that Madavi bled to death. Although his body was intact, injuries by the tiger and its claw were clearly visible on Madavi's body. Following the attack, forest department officials requested the people of Pandrapani village to stay indoors and avoid venturing near the jungle.

Forest officials also said that they would find the tiger and push it back into the jungle. After conducting an autopsy, the forest officials handed over Madavi's body to his relatives. Forest officials also said that they will compensate his family. As per reports, Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat has a healthy population of tigers. It is also popularly known as the tiger recovery site or TX2 site.

