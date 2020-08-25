Chandigarh, August 25: Haryana's Mountaineer Anita Kundu from Hisar has been selected for the 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019'. The young mountaineer will be honoured with the prestigious award in 'land adventure' category on August 29, 2020. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both the Indian and Chinese sides.

Expressing her happiness on receiving the award, Anita Kundu said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China & Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to Indian govt for this award." Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

Here's what Anita Kundu said:

Haryana: Mountaineer Anita Kundu from Hisar to be awarded ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’. She says, "I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China & Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to Indian govt for this award." pic.twitter.com/SF2rVzgMyc — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Following the announcement of the award to Anita, Director General of Police Haryana Manoj Yadava congratulated her. Anita is also the lady sub-inspector with Haryana Police. Manoj Yadava stated that Anita has brought laurels to the state police force by exhibiting her talent at various national and international sporting events.

Apart from Anita, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava has been selected for the 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019'. The IAF officer is a Parachute Jump Instructor and a member of Air Force's Skydiving Team' Akash Ganga'. He has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date, tweeted the Indian Air Force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).