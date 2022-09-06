New Delhi, September 6: The Kejriwal government will eliminate the traffic congestion from Sarai Kale Khan T-junction with a new three-lane flyover. The length of the flyover will be 550 meters. This flyover will make Sarai Kale Khan T-junction signal free and lakhs of vehicles plying here daily will get rid of the long traffic jam. On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Shri Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of this flyover being constructed at a cost of Rs 65.55 crore.

Speaking about the project Shri Manish Sisodia said, “With the construction of the new flyover, Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction on Ring Road will become a signal free corridor, which will save the time of the commuters and also reduce the fuel consumption. Construction of this flyover will not only provide a hassle-free commuting experience but will also reduce the 5 tons of CO2 emission everyday. This will lead to savings of Rs 19 crores annually and the project cost will be recovered in just 3.5 years. This 550 meters long flyover will be completed in a year and lakhs of commuters travelling from ITO to Ashram will get relief from long traffic jam.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hotspots in Delhi and the load of vehicles is expected to rise even more at this place in the coming time. The area already has a railway station, metro station, ISBT in its vicinity and now a rapid rail transit system is also coming up in the area. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles will also increase. The upcoming new flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic in the area.

Shri Manish Sisodia told that currently this route has a flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram to ITO but not for those plying from ITO to Ashram and this leads to heavy traffic jam at the T-junction red light. To eliminate this problem a new three lane flyone of 550 meters will be built in the area. Along with this, widening the existing roads, its strengthening, redevelopment of footpath for pedestrians as well as beautification work will also be done.

Features and Benefits of New Flyover

-> The total length of the flyover is 550 meters.

-> Three lane flyover.

-> Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will become jam-free with the construction of flyover.

-> Construction of flyover will reduce the 5 tons of CO2 emission everyday.

-> Annual savings of Rs 19 crores, project cost will be recovered in just 3.5 years.