New Delhi, July 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital and said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds. He said that Delhi has now over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied.

Speaking to the media after visiting DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us." Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Visit Newly-Created 1,000-Bed COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi.

Here's what Kejriwal said:

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds including 250 in the ICU, which will treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi. The facility has been constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

As per the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 97,200 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, out of which 68,256 recovered and 25,940 are still active. Till now, 3,004 people died due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases reached 6,73,165 after 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, 19,268 people have died in India.

