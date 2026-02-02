The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has officially moved into its preparatory phase as teams arrive in India and Sri Lanka for a series of warm-up fixtures. While these matches do not carry official T20 International status, they serve as a vital opportunity for squads to finalise their playing XIs and adapt to local conditions.
For supporters looking to follow the action before the tournament officially begins on 7 February, the broadcasting landscape offers several digital and linear options, though coverage varies by fixture. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.
T20 World Cup 2026 Broadcast Partners
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has maintained its long-standing partnership with major global broadcasters to ensure the tournament reaches a wide audience. In the host nation of India, the Star Sports Network holds the television rights, while the newly integrated JioHotstar platform serves as the primary digital destination for live streaming.
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports remains the exclusive broadcaster. Fans can stream the matches via the Sky Go app or through a NOW Sports membership. For viewers in North America, WillowTV continues to provide coverage for fans in the United States and Canada.
A total of 15 warm-up matches are scheduled between 2 February and 6 February. The following table highlights the key fixtures, including those involving the host nation's senior and "A" squads.
T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Schedule and Broadcast Availability
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Broadcast Status
|2 Feb
|Afghanistan vs Scotland
|BCCI COE 1, Bengaluru
|15:00
|Live Streaming
|2 Feb
|USA vs India 'A'
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|17:00
|Live Streaming
|2 Feb
|Canada vs Italy
|M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai
|19:00
|Live Streaming
|3 Feb
|Nepal vs UAE
|M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai
|17:00
|Live Streaming
|4 Feb
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|BCCI COE 1, Bengaluru
|15:00
|Live Streaming
|4 Feb
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|SSC Ground, Colombo
|17:00
|Live Streaming
|4 Feb
|India vs South Africa
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|19:00
|TV & Streaming
|5 Feb
|Nepal vs Canada
|M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai
|13:00
|Highlights Only
|5 Feb
|New Zealand vs USA
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|19:00
|Live Streaming
|6 Feb
|Italy vs UAE
|M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai
|15:00
|Live Streaming
|6 Feb
|Namibia vs India 'A'
|BCCI COE 1, Bengaluru
|17:00
|Live Streaming
Which Practice Matches Are Televised?
It is important to note that not all warm-up fixtures receive full television production. High-profile matches, particularly those involving the host nation and major contenders like Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia, are prioritised for live broadcast. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.
The marquee warm-up fixture between India and South Africa, scheduled for 4 February at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will receive full multi-camera coverage. Similarly, fixtures held at broadcast-ready venues in Colombo and Bengaluru are more likely to be available for live viewing than those at smaller practice grounds.
Live Streaming on ICC.tv
For regions where a primary broadcaster has not secured specific rights for the warm-up matches, the ICC’s own digital platform, ICC.tv, remains a critical resource. The platform often provides a free or low-cost stream for Associate Member matches and smaller fixtures that do not make it to mainstream television.
Additionally, the official ICC mobile app and website provide "near-live" highlights and short-form clips for every match, ensuring fans can see key moments even if a full live stream is unavailable.
Practice Match Conditions and Regulations
Viewers should be aware that warm-up matches operate under slightly different regulations than the tournament proper. Teams are permitted to use all 15 members of their squad during a match. While only 11 players can field at any one time, captains often rotate bowlers and retired batters to ensure the entire squad gets "time in the middle."
Because of these flexible rules, these matches are not recorded on official career statistics, though they remain highly competitive as players fight for spots in the starting line-up.
