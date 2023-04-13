Lucknow, April 13: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of Asad Ahmad and his associate in Jhansi.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter." Asad Ahmed Encounter: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Key Meeting on ‘Law and Order’ After Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed’s Son Gunned Down.

Mayawati said that a high-level probe would set to rest all speculations, and bring the truth out in the open. Asad Ahmed Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav Terms Encounter of Atiq Ahmad’s Son Fake, Slams Uttar Pradesh Government.

The BSP chief said this while reacting to the encounter of Asad, son of Atiq Ahmad and shooter Ghulam, both of whom were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

