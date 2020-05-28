Ashok Chavan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Joins Congress' #SpeakUpIndia Campaign From Mumbai Hospital, Shares Video

Ashok Chavan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AshokChavanINC)

Mumbai, May 28: Indian National Congress leader Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Mumbai hospital, on Thursday joined Congress' #SpeakUpIndia. Chavan also shared a video from the hospital supporting the social media campaign. He said that the Centre should help migrant workers and farmers who are most affected by coronavirus crisis. Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister & Former CM, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19.

"I join the nation in #SpeakUpIndia movement, Union Govt. should wake up to the fact that India is going through its most difficult times. The Centre should give all necessary help to workers & farmers which is rightly raised by Congress President Soniaji Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi ji," Chavan said.

Ashok Chavan Tweet:

I join the nation in #SpeakUpIndia movement, Union Govt. should wake up to the fact that India is going through its most difficult times. The Centre should give all necessary help to workers & farmers which is rightly raised by Congress President Soniaji Gandhi & @RahulGandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/3G14whg3Lh — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) May 28, 2020

"Today the worst affected are labourers and migrant workers. I appeal the government to deposit immediately amount of Rs 10,000 to accounts of poor people. At the same time give them Rs 7,500 monthly for the next six months so they are able to survive in this situation," the Maharashtra PWD said in the clip.

#SpeakUpIndia campaign is launched by Congress party to urge PM Narendra Modi's government to take immediate corrective measures amid the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign saw scored of Congress leaders, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, listing out their demands from the Centre.