Guwahati, June 26: Assam Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that complete lockdown will be imposed in entire Kamrup Metropolitan district of Guwahati from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days. He said that the move has been initiated amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in state. Sarma even added that during the lockdown, medical stores will remain open.

Addressing a press briefing, state Health Minister said, "Complete lockdown to be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of 28th June for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID19 cases. Medical stores to remain open during the lockdown." COVID-19 Cases in North Eastern States Lower in Comparison to Rest of Country, Says Govt.

Apart from this, the minister said the administration will impose weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays for urban areas. Sarma went on to add that areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice.

Here's what Hemanta Biswa Sarma said:

As per the Union Health Ministry's website, Assam have recorded 6,321 coronvirus cases, out of which 4,033 recovered, while 9 people died. Earlier in the morning, the Union Health Ministry released the new COVID-19 data and said that India's coronavirus tally reached 4,90,401, out of which 2,85,637 people recovered while 1,89,463 are still active. Meanwhile 15,301 people died.

