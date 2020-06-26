New Delhi, June 26: The Union Ministry on Friday said that the North Eastern states have lower number of coronavirus cases in comparison to the rest of the country. The government said that the active cases in the region were 3,731 while 5,715 recoveries were registered. Apart from this, the government said that Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have not registered any COVID-19 deaths.

Sharing the data from the North-East region, the Union government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The North Eastern states have a lower no. of COVID-19 cases compared to the country- active cases are 3731, recoveries are 5715. The death rate continues to be low, with no deaths in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim." India Records 407 Deaths, Highest Single-Day Spike of 17,296 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4.9 Lakh Cases.

Here's what the government said:

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim were 160, 6321, 1056, 46, 145, 355 and 85 respectively. Among the states where deaths were reported include Meghalaya (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1) and Assam (9).

Earlier in the morning, the Union Health Ministry released the new COVID-19 data and said that India's coronavirus tally reached 4,90,401, out of which 2,85,637 people recovered while 1,89,463 are still active. Meanwhile 15,301 people died.

