Guwahati, June 29: Floods in Assam have created havoc across several districts in the state. According to an ANI update, locals of villages near Guijan area in Tinsukia have been moved to safer places due to flood in their villages. A local said, "Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We don't have food. No one from the administration has come here".

Villages of Kalakhowa area in Dibrugarh district have also been flooded, thus disrupting the normal life. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to the flood situation in the state. Assam Floods: Over 9.26 Lakh People Affected in 23 Districts of Northeastern State, Barpeta Worst-Hit District.

Villages of Kalakhowa area in Dibrugarh Flooded:

Assam: Villages of Kalakhowa area in Dibrugarh district have been flooded following heavy rainfall in the state; normal life disrupted. pic.twitter.com/EeV4mk3Pj0 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The 23 affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup.

Locals of Villages Near Guijan Area Moved to Safer Places Due to Floods:

Assam: Locals of villages near Guijan area in Tinsukia have moved to safer places due to flood in their villages. Locals say, "Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We don't have food. No one from the administration has come here". pic.twitter.com/G2TCTS0MHz — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Brahmaputra river flows above danger level:

Assam: Brahmaputra river flowing above danger level in Guwahati following heavy rainfall in the state. Sadikul Haq, Central Water Commission says, "water is flowing 20 cm above danger level; water is rising by 1-2 cm per hour." pic.twitter.com/Ouc3QzVtNa — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Streets of Dibrugarh, Watch Video:

Welcome to my Home town Dibrugarh today....#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/egjiaTquCA — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 25, 2020

Over 9.26 lakh people in 2,071 villages of 23 districts in Assam have been hit by massive floods. 20 people have lost lives in the calamity that began early last week

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).