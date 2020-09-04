Guwahati, September 4: Ahead of next year's Assembly polls, the Assam government in a bid to encourage entrepreneurship has decided to provide Rs 50,000 each to 2,00,000 youths of the state, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The Minister while addressing the media said the Rs 50,000 to 2,00,000 youths would be given under the revamped "Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM)" Yojana, which was originally launched in 2017-18.

"Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for this scheme. It would continue for an indefinite period," Sarma added. Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

The financial assistance would be provided to the members of self-help groups or joint liability groups registered before September 1. Youths below the age of 40 years and with a minimum qualification of matriculation would be considered eligible for this Yojana.

"After launching the Yojana under the Industry and Commerce Department in 2017-18, the initial target was one lakh youths. Due to some technical reasons, the target was not fulfilled and the desired goal was not achieved.

"Hence, the state government launched the revamped SVAYEM," the Minister said.

