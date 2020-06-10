Assam Oil Field Fire: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Says Fire Confined to 50 Metres Area, Another 4 Weeks Needed to Cap Baghjan Oil Well Leak

Assam CM Sarbanada Sonowal and Baghjan Oil Field fire. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Guwahati, June 10: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the fire at oil well in upper Assam's Tinsukia district has now been confined to an area of 50 metres. The CM also said that the state government has successfully evacuated people from that area. However, he mentioned that more 25-28 days might be needed to control the situation.

Speaking to the media on the current status, CM Sonowal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The fire has now been confined to an area of 50 mtrs. Experts believe that they need around 25-28 days to control the situation. We have successfully evacuated people from that area. PM Modi has assured full assistance to the state." Assam Oil Field Fire: 2 Firefighters Dead in Blaze That Engulfed Baghjan Oil Well, Days After Gas Leak.

Here's what CM Sonowal said:

Earlier in the day report arrived that rescue teams have recovered the dead bodies of two firefighters of Oil India Ltd who had been missing. Oil India spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI, "Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped in the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem."

Among other details, Indian Army is helping the NDRF personnel and local authorities to control the situation, while Indian Air Force is involved in firefighting operations. Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area. Also, A three-member expert team from Singapore to control the situation and it arrived on Monday. Experts claim that another four weeks would be needed to totally cap the well.

It is to be knwon that fire in the Assam's Baghjan Oil Field had been leaking gas since May 27 and the Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement on Monday said that the well is flowing gas uncontrollably. The oil well at Baghjan Tinsukia is situated 500 km from main city Guwahati. Oil India has announced financial relief of Rs 30,000 to every affected family.