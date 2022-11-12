Karimganj, November 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Nilambazar where a man allegedly raped a minor girl. The accused later attacked two police personnel who had gone to arrest him. He was arrested later under charges of rape and assaulting government officials.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the accused, a 40-year-old man, allegedly raped a minor girl in Karimganj’s Nilambazar on Wednesday. Reportedly, he forcibly entered the victim's house and committed the crime. The victim's family lodged an FIR on the same day. Based on the FIR, two policemen had gone to arrest the accused but were attacked instead. The cops are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Punjab Shocker: Two Cops Attacked by Mob With Swords and Sticks in Kapurthala.

The additional SP of Karimganj, in a statement, said “At around 7 pm our officials went to search and they managed to get hold of him, but he attacked them and both of them sustained injuries. The accused was arrested later.” Two cases were registered at Nilambazar police station. First was under 448, 354A, and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The second case was registered under sections 332, 353, and 34 of the IPC after he attacked the police officials. Dog Attack in Bijnor: Cop Attacked by Stray Dogs While Trying to Save Man on Bike From Canines, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

As per the reports, the victim is currently undergoing mandatory tests. After that, her statement will be recorded as a part of investigation. Meanwhile, the accused was produced in a local court from where he was sent to jail remand.

