Nagaon, July 5: Three villages in Assam's Nagaon district have been sealed over COVID-19 fears after thousands of people attended the funeral of preacher Khairul Islam, vice-president of the All India Jamiat Ulema and 'Aamir-e-Shariat' for the Northeast, on July 2 amid the lockdown. According to the district administration, around 10,000 people attended the funeral of preacher Khairul Islam. Assam Govt Announces Lockdown Relaxations in Kamrup Metro.

The large gathering for funeral came to light after Islam’s son, Aminul Islam, who is an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from Nagaon’s Dhing constituency, shared pictures on a social media platform. Taking cognizance of the event, district administration sealed three villages to contain any spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Two cases have been filed in connection with the gathering amid the lockdown. Assam Flood Claims 2 More Lives, 10.75 Lakh People Affected in 18 Districts.

"There were no law and order issues in the gathering. But the gatherers violated the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic laws regarding the gathering, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. The cases are not against any individual but against violators. We will investigate the case and proceed as per law," Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Jadav Saikia was quoted by Indian Express as saying. Legislator Aminul Islam said authorities had been informed.

Islam said that his father was a very renowned figure and had a very large following. Following the protocol, the family had informed the administration about the death and the funeral and accordingly, to limit the number of participants, he added.

