Dispur (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Assam Government on Saturday announced relaxations in guidelines in Kamrup Metropolitan district for a week between 5-12 July.

According to the order dated July 4, Grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

However, Deputy Commissioner shall issue requisite directives to ensure that only 20 percent of all shops are allowed to open on any given day, as per the order.

The government has also permitted house to house sale of fruits and vegetables between 8 am to 2 pm on Monday and Wednesday, that is, July 6 and July 8, it further added.

Activities related to wholesale distribution of medicines and medical equipment shall be allowed between 10 am and 3 pm only on Monday and Wednesday, stated the order by Chief Secretary of Assam.

Meanwhile, veterinary clinics, veterinary medicine shops are allowed to operate on all days between 10 am and 4 pm. E-commerce distribution activities are allowed between 11 am and 4 pm on Friday only, added the order.

Post offices and life insurance corporation offices are allowed to operate with only 10 percent of total employee strength and only 10 percent of total branches, it read. (ANI)

