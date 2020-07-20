Bellary, July 20: Asymptomatic coronavirus patients organised a flash mob at a COVID-19 care centre in the Ballari district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The coronavirus infected patients who have been admitted to the COVID-19 care centre showcased flash mob on regional and Bollywood music. Patients were seen wearing masks as they maintained social distancing. Doctors and patients encouraged the people to fight the coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 11 Lakh Mark With Highest Single-Day Spike of 40,425 Cases And 681 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Watch Video:

Beating the Monday Blues Asymptomatic #Covid19 patients flash mob in Bellary covid centre. Wide range of patients - doctors, police and general public. Dancing to @nimmaupendra song. Need such energy in life 😄 pic.twitter.com/JbprhxyniG — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) July 20, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 63,772 COVID-19 cases, including 39,376 active cases, 23,065 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,331 deaths as of July 20.