New Delhi, July 20: India's coronavirus tally crossed 11 lakh mark with a highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases on Monday. The number of cured, discharged and migrated improved to 7,00,087. The death toll jumped to 27,497, according to Ministry of Health and Family welfare website numbers.
Maharashtra reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,10,455. The fatalities stand at 11,854. Mumbai reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is 54.62 per cent, positivity rate 19.85 per cent and mortality rate 3.82 per cent. Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,518 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,10,455, Death Toll Jumps to 11,854.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|145
|0
|203
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|26118
|22890
|642
|49650
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|455
|282
|3
|740
|4
|Assam
|7919
|16023
|57
|23999
|5
|Bihar
|10044
|16308
|217
|26569
|6
|Chandigarh
|217
|488
|12
|717
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1608
|3775
|24
|5407
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|189
|414
|2
|605
|9
|Delhi
|16031
|103134
|3628
|122793
|10
|Goa
|1417
|2218
|22
|3657
|11
|Gujarat
|11312
|34901
|2142
|48355
|12
|Haryana
|6022
|19793
|349
|26164
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|413
|1059
|11
|1483
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5844
|7811
|244
|13899
|15
|Jharkhand
|2770
|2716
|49
|5535
|16
|Karnataka
|39376
|23065
|1331
|63772
|17
|Kerala
|7067
|5371
|42
|12480
|18
|Ladakh
|173
|1003
|2
|1178
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6568
|15311
|721
|22600
|20
|Maharashtra
|129032
|169569
|11854
|310455
|21
|Manipur
|698
|1213
|0
|1911
|22
|Meghalaya
|382
|66
|2
|450
|23
|Mizoram
|117
|167
|0
|284
|24
|Nagaland
|543
|445
|0
|988
|25
|Odisha
|4893
|12453
|91
|17437
|26
|Puducherry
|817
|1154
|28
|1999
|27
|Punjab
|3311
|6535
|254
|10100
|28
|Rajasthan
|7145
|21730
|559
|29434
|29
|Sikkim
|191
|92
|0
|283
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|50297
|117915
|2481
|170693
|31
|Telangana
|12223
|32438
|415
|45076
|32
|Tripura
|1114
|1759
|5
|2878
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1347
|3116
|52
|4515
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|18256
|29845
|1146
|49247
|35
|West Bengal
|16492
|24883
|1112
|42487
|Total#
|390459
|700087
|27497
|1118043
Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1,70,693 cases and 2,481 deaths. Delhi is at the third place with a total of 1,22,793 cases. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 1,40,47,908 samples for COVID-19 up to July 19. A total of 2,56,039 samples were tested yesterday.
According to the Worldometer chart, the COVID-19 tally across the globe has increased to 14,645,947 cases and the death toll has jumped to 608,942. India is among the third worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic. USA and Brazil are ahead of India with 3,898,550 and 2,099,896 cases respectively.
