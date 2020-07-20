New Delhi, July 20: India's coronavirus tally crossed 11 lakh mark with a highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases on Monday. The number of cured, discharged and migrated improved to 7,00,087. The death toll jumped to 27,497, according to Ministry of Health and Family welfare website numbers.

Maharashtra reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,10,455. The fatalities stand at 11,854. Mumbai reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is 54.62 per cent, positivity rate 19.85 per cent and mortality rate 3.82 per cent. Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,518 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,10,455, Death Toll Jumps to 11,854.

India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 11 Lakh Mark:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 145 0 203 2 Andhra Pradesh 26118 22890 642 49650 3 Arunachal Pradesh 455 282 3 740 4 Assam 7919 16023 57 23999 5 Bihar 10044 16308 217 26569 6 Chandigarh 217 488 12 717 7 Chhattisgarh 1608 3775 24 5407 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 189 414 2 605 9 Delhi 16031 103134 3628 122793 10 Goa 1417 2218 22 3657 11 Gujarat 11312 34901 2142 48355 12 Haryana 6022 19793 349 26164 13 Himachal Pradesh 413 1059 11 1483 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5844 7811 244 13899 15 Jharkhand 2770 2716 49 5535 16 Karnataka 39376 23065 1331 63772 17 Kerala 7067 5371 42 12480 18 Ladakh 173 1003 2 1178 19 Madhya Pradesh 6568 15311 721 22600 20 Maharashtra 129032 169569 11854 310455 21 Manipur 698 1213 0 1911 22 Meghalaya 382 66 2 450 23 Mizoram 117 167 0 284 24 Nagaland 543 445 0 988 25 Odisha 4893 12453 91 17437 26 Puducherry 817 1154 28 1999 27 Punjab 3311 6535 254 10100 28 Rajasthan 7145 21730 559 29434 29 Sikkim 191 92 0 283 30 Tamil Nadu 50297 117915 2481 170693 31 Telangana 12223 32438 415 45076 32 Tripura 1114 1759 5 2878 33 Uttarakhand 1347 3116 52 4515 34 Uttar Pradesh 18256 29845 1146 49247 35 West Bengal 16492 24883 1112 42487 Total# 390459 700087 27497 1118043

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1,70,693 cases and 2,481 deaths. Delhi is at the third place with a total of 1,22,793 cases. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 1,40,47,908 samples for COVID-19 up to July 19. A total of 2,56,039 samples were tested yesterday.

According to the Worldometer chart, the COVID-19 tally across the globe has increased to 14,645,947 cases and the death toll has jumped to 608,942. India is among the third worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic. USA and Brazil are ahead of India with 3,898,550 and 2,099,896 cases respectively.

