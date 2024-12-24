Khajuraho, December 24: On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on 25th December. At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Khajuraho.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Ken- Betwa river linking national project, country's first interlinking of rivers project under national perspective plan. This project will provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families. The project will also provide drinking water facilities to the people of the region. Along with this, the hydropower projects will contribute more than 100 MW in green energy. The project will also create many employment opportunities as well as strengthen the rural economy. PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation of Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on December 25.

Prime Minister will release a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will also lay the foundation stone of 1153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings. These buildings will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at local level. Good Governance Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need to Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In line with his commitment to energy sufficiency and promoting green energy, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project established at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The project will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Government's mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070. It will also help in water conservation by reducing water evaporation.

