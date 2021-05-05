New Delhi, May 5: Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to 20 entities to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) experimental flights of drones. The preliminary permission grant is envisioned to assist the supplementary framework development of subsequent UAV rules pertaining to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations.

BVLOS trials will help create framework for future drone deliveries and other major applications using drones.

The Central Government had constituted the 'BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) Committee' to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) to undertake BVLOS experimental flights of drones. An EOI notice (27046/70/2019 -AED-DGCA dated 13 May 2019) was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the aforementioned purpose. The BEAM Committee evaluated the 34 EOls received and selected 20 consortia ('Selected Consortia') for the experimental flights.

These exemptions are subject to complete adherence to the requirements stated in the said EOI notice and the directions/ exemptions issued (or to be issued in future) by the BEAM Committee. This conditional exemption shall be valid for period of one year, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

List of Selected Consortia for experimental BVLOS drone operations

1. Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT)

2. ANRA Consortium A

3. ANRA Consortium B

4. Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

5. AutoMicroUAS Aerotech Pvt. Ltd.

6. Centillion Networks Pvt. Ltd.

7. ClearSky Flight Consortium

8. Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9. Dunzo Air Consortium

10. Marut Dronetech Pvt. Ltd.

11. Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

12. Saubika Consortium

13. Skylark Drones & Swiggy

14. ShopX Omnipresent Consortium

15. Spicejet Ltd.

16. Terradrone Consortium B

17. The Consortium

18. Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd.

19. Value Thought IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

20. Virginia Tech India