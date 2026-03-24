Bengaluru, March 24: Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has reported a fresh disruption in its Bahrain region due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The issue, linked to drone activity in the area, marks the second such incident affecting AWS infrastructure within a month.

According to the company, it is actively migrating customer workloads to alternative AWS regions to maintain service continuity. However, Amazon has not confirmed whether the Bahrain facility was directly struck or impacted by nearby attacks. The status page had not yet reflected the outage as of Monday night. Donald Trump Signals Pause in Iran Strikes, Global Markets Rally; Brent Crude Drops Below USD 100 per Barrel.

Earlier in March, AWS facilities in Bahrain and the UAE experienced outages following strikes that caused power loss and structural damage. These incidents disrupted key infrastructure supporting websites, businesses, and government services. Donald Trump Threatens Attacks on Iranian Power Plants if Tehran Fails To Open Strait of Hormuz.

AWS remains a critical profit driver for Amazon, and the repeated disruptions highlight growing risks to global tech infrastructure amid escalating geopolitical conflict.

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