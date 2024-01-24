Ayodhya, January 24: In view of the huge number of devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temple administration has taken a decision to extend the time for 'darshan'. Now devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. In the morning shift, darshan will remain open from 7 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Ram Mandir Inaugurated: Devotees Take Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on First Day Post Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

According to official sources, about five lakh devotees are camping in Ayodhya for darshan at the temple, and a regular stream of devotees is coming in. The Ayodhya district administration has appealed to the devotees to come to Ayodhya after 10-15 days and have darshan of Ram Lalla. Devotees Throng Ram Mandir: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Premises As Devotees Continue To Arrive for Darshan (Watch Video).

It is noteworthy that more than eight thousand policemen are monitoring the system. Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are also camping in Ayodhya to monitor the situation.

