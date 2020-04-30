Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Delhi Reports More Coronavirus Cases,15 Traders Associated With Vegetable Market Test Positive For COVID-19

Azadpur Mandi in Delhi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: As many as 15 traders in Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, four more traders tested positive for the deadly virus on April 30, taking the count of infected traders from 11 to 15. Reports inform that the traders did not commute to and fro the vegetable market. According to details by Azadpur Mandi official, a total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far.

The spike in the number of coronavirus cases have raised alarms in the national capital. According to the 15 traders of Azadpur Mandi have tested positive after the death of a 57-year-old commission agent, who had died of the virus last week. Following his death, 10 more traders have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the wake of the rising cases, several shops have been shut at the mandi after the surfacing of four positive cases. Moreover, the regular footfalls have reduced by around 50 percent at the Azadpur Mandi. According to a report by IANS, the mandi administration said all precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of the traders, labourers and farmers and buyers visiting the mandi everyday.

Here's the tweet:

4 more traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for #Coronavirus. They did not commute to and fro the vegetable market. A total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far: Azadpur Mandi official — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) claimed that all steps have been taken to strictly follow social distancing norms, which are considered the most effective measure to break the chain of coronavirus spread. The Delhi government arranged for keeping the market open for 24 hours. The sale of fruits and vegetables is allowed between 6 am and 10 pm while trucks are allowed entry to load and unload between 10 pm and 6 am. Only 1,000 persons are allowed to enter the market every four hours, that too after issuance of coupons.