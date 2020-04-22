Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, Which Was Thrown Open to Public Amid Lockdown, Reports First COVID-19 Death After 57-Year-Old Seller Dies

Azadpur Mandi in Delhi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Delhi, which was thrown open to public on Tuesday, reported its first COVID-19 related death after a 57-year old vegetable seller died. The death of the seller on Tuesday triggered panic in the vegetable market with sellers demanding closure of the market to prevent the spread of the disease. According to a tweet by ANI, some sellers at the vegetable market said that the area in which his shop was, is sealed and there is no movement of people there."The block (where his shop was) is sealed, no one is there. Sellers at that side have asked that their shops be barricaded&no one be allowed to come there unnecessarily", the sellers said.

The Delhi government on Monday had announced that Azadpur Mandi will remain open 24 hours from Tuesday to ensure sufficient supply of fruits and vegetables in the national capital. Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said the decision has been taken in the view of ensuring that the social distancing norms are being practiced. The Odd-Even rule has been implemented for now in the national capital, and the trader's license of all those who are not able to maintain social distancing will be cancelled.

Here's the Tweet:

Azadpur Market reported its first COVID-19 related death y'day when a 57-yr-old seller died. Some sellers say, "The block (where his shop was) is sealed, no one is there. Sellers at that side have asked that their shops be barricaded&no one be allowed to come there unnecessarily" https://t.co/RpTJXo1tSJ — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

So far, Delhi has reported a total of 2156 cases and 47 deaths. In India, the total COVID-19 tally reached to 19,984 on Wednesday with 1383 new cases and 50 fatalities in 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that of the total cases, 15474 are active cases of novel coronavirus, while 640 have died so far in the country.