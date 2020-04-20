Azadpur Mandi in Delhi to Remain Open For 24 Hours From Tuesday, Says Gopal Rai

Vegetable vendor | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, April 20: In a major relief for fruit and vegetable traders, the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi will remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday, April 20, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said. The novel coronavirus lockdown had disrupted Delhi's and Asia's largest market as there was a decline in volume of fruits and vegetables flowing through the market. The arrivals in the market nearly dropped by 50 percent post-lockdown. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Rai said that the mandi will remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday. "Vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm. "From 10 pm till 6 am, the truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market. Every 4 hours, entry of 1000 people will be allowed," the minister said. Delhi: Odd-Even Rules for Sale of Vegetables at Azadpur Mandi to Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

ANI Tweet:

Azadpur Mandi will remain open for 24 hours from tomorrow. From 6 am till 10 pm, vegetables&fruits will be sold, while from 10 pm till 6 am, truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market. Every 4 hours, entry of 1000 people will be allowed: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/zfnhnoILp0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

There are five major wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in Delhi, including the Azadpur mandi, the Okhla mandi and the Ghazipur mandi. Also, there two wholesale 'anaj mandis' (wheat markets) in Narela and Najafgarh.