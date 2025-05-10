Meerut, May 10: In a shocking repeat of a recent insurance murder case, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district have arrested a man for plotting and killing his paralytic elder brother to claim Rs 95 lakh from life insurance policies. The accused, 48-year-old Naveen Gupta, was arrested on Thursday after investigations revealed he had murdered his 51-year-old brother Sanjay Gupta in a staged accident to make it appear accidental.

Sanjay, a former stationery shop owner battling alcoholism, had lost everything and was living with his younger brother after a divorce. Burdened by financial debt and emotionally exhausted, Naveen hatched a sinister plan in September 2023 with the help of Akhilesh Kumar, a local lawyer and insurance agent. Kumar advised him to take out multiple life insurance policies in Sanjay’s name and orchestrate a fake accidental death. Pune Horror: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Heavy Stone for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship, Arrested.

On June 26, 2024, Naveen took Sanjay out in an e-rickshaw in intense heat. As Sanjay began showing signs of fatigue and weakness, Naveen pushed him off the moving vehicle on a deserted road. When an e-rickshaw driver tried to help, Naveen threatened to implicate him. He then brutally smashed his brother’s head against the road until he died. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

Initially ruled as an accident, the case resurfaced after a similar insurance-related murder led investigators to reexamine suspicious claims. Sambhal police, acting on a tip from an insurance company, uncovered the truth and registered a murder case under IPC Section 302. Naveen and Akhilesh were arrested after a detailed probe.

