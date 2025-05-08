Pune, May 8: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a drunk man allegedly killed his male friend in Pune for opposing same-sex relationship. Police officials said that the accused murdered his friend, Kishor Kamble (35), for rejecting his sexual advances. The accused has been identified as Bheem Gaikwad (40), a resident of Latur. Cops said that the victim hailed from Satara. The alleged murder occurred on Monday, May 5, near the Maldhakka Chowk.

Accused Kills Victim for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship

Cops said that the incident came to light on Monday, May 5, when Kishor Kamble was found dead at the roadside near Maldhakka Chowk, reports FPJ. The medical report revealed that the victim died of severe blood loss as he was assaulted with a heavy stone on his head. After the report revealed the cause of death, the police scanned CCTV footage and detained Gaikwad based on the same. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Gets Caught Transporting Her Body in Gunny Sack on Scooter in Maharashtra.

Victim Was Assaulted With Heavy Stone, Reveals Medical Report

During interrogation, cops learned that the accused had killed the victim for opposing the sexual relationship. The preliminary investigation also revealed that Kamble and Gaikwad had been living in Pune for the past two to three years. Officials said that the accused and the victim survived on daily wages or by begging.

"Over the demand for sexual favours, an argument occurred between them, which later became the cause of Kamble's death," Umesh Gitte, Senior Police Inspector of Samarth Police Station, said. It is also learned that the accused and the victim knew each other. Cops also stated that Kamble and Gaikwad were drunk at the time of the incident. Pune Shocker: Bride-To-Be Hires Hitmen To Kill Fiance To Avoid Wedding, 5 Arrested After Man Escapes Attack in Maharashtra; Probe On.

While the accused has been arrested, an investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

