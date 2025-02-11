Kanpur, February 11: A 75-year-old farmer, Brijlal, was killed in an elephant attack under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) Near Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on the Indo-Nepal border. This is the second incident of an elephant attack in the vicinity within two days.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Brijlal, a resident of Berdiya village under Sujauli Police Station, had gone to guard his fields from wild animals on Monday night. When he failed to return the next morning, locals launched a search and found his body in the field on Tuesday, February 11. According to Ashish Gaud, Range Officer of Katarniaghat, Brijlal’s platform in a tree had been uprooted, and elephant footprints were found at the scene. It is believed that the elephant sensed his presence, uprooted the tree, and caused Brijlal to fall before trampling him. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera in UP: Panic Among Locals As Big Cat Goes on Rampage in Bahraich, Attacks Villagers Leaving 6 Injured; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. In the aftermath, the forest department provided immediate financial aid of INR 10,000 to Brijlal’s family, with further assistance expected following the legal procedures. Bhadohi: Fear Grips Locals As 7 Injured in Animal Attack Amid Wolf Scare in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Village.

In a separate incident, 60-year-old Ayodhya Prasad from Bharthapur village was injured in an elephant attack on Sunday night. While returning from his fields, Ayodhya was lifted by the elephant and thrown to the ground. He was later transferred to Bahraich Medical College for treatment after initial care at a local health centre. Authorities are urging villagers to exercise caution in areas prone to elephant activity.

