Amritsar, November 2: In a move aimed to prevent adding pollution to the environment , the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee(SGPC), the organization responsible for the management of gurudwaras, has decided to cut down on it’s traditional display of firecrackers to celebrate ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’ (Diwali) at the Golden Temple. This year they have decided to use special eco-friendly crackers to celebrate the festival.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee(SGPC) Said that this year the celebration will only be a Symbolic Gesture. The excessive pollution has also caused great damage to the the gold-plated sheen of the shrine. Punjab Power Tariff Cut by Rs 3 per Unit to Domestic Sector Consumers Ahead of Diwali

The fireworks in the Golden Temple Complex take place at four spots— two close to Ghanta Ghar and one each near the Sikh Reference Library and Darshani Deodhi. The span of firecracker’s display has also been reduced from 30 minutes to 15-20 minutes since 2017.

SGPC’s chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami has said that the firecrackers’ display at the Golden Temple complex would only be a symbolic gesture to mark the occasion. “The firecracker display will be there for maximum 10 minutes. We have arranged specially designed low-decibel crackers. These emit negligible smoke. The other high-rise crackers too cause negligible pollution and emit colourful lights with less smoke,” He said.

