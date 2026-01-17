Amritsar, January 17: A major religious controversy erupted at Sri Harmandir Sahib (the Golden Temple) in Amritsar this week after a video surfaced online showing a youth, identified as Subhan Rangreez, rinsing his mouth in the sacred Amrit Sarovar. The incident, which went viral on social media on Friday, January 16, has been condemned by the Sikh community as a grave violation of the shrine’s religious code of conduct (maryada). Following widespread outrage and a formal inquiry by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the youth has issued a public apology, stating that his actions were unintentional and born out of a lack of awareness.

Muslim Youth Rinses Mouth in Golden Temple's Amrit Sarovar

The 13-second viral clip shows Rangreez sitting at the edge of the holy sarovar (sacred pond) wearing a black skull cap. In the video, he is seen scooping water into his mouth and rinsing it, with some of the water falling back into the pool. The video was originally shared with a caption that many termed provocative, further fueling the backlash. Indian Army Says No Air Defence Guns Were Deployed Within Golden Temple Premises During Operation Sindoor.

In Sikhism, the Amrit Sarovar is considered holiest of the holy, and while devotees may sprinkle the water on themselves or take a dip, specific protocols prohibit actions like gargling or spitting back into the reservoir. The act was immediately flagged by devotees and Sikh bodies as a sign of disrespect toward the shrine’s sanctity.

SGPC Orders Detailed Inquiry After Video Goes Viral

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which manages the Golden Temple, took swift note of the incident. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act, emphasising that every visitor is expected to follow the established religious norms of the central Sikh shrine.

SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to determine:

How the incident occurred despite the presence of sewadars (volunteers) stationed along the sarovar.

Whether the video was a genuine recording or a manipulated piece of content intended to create communal disharmony.

If any disciplinary action is required against the staff on duty at the time.

Muslim Youth Cites Ignorance in Official Apology

Responding to the escalating tension, Subhan Rangreez released a video statement today, January 17, expressing deep regret. He clarified that he had visited the Golden Temple out of respect and was attempting to perform Wazu (Islamic ablution) before offering prayers, unaware that the specific act of rinsing his mouth back into the sarovar was against Sikh maryada. Blackout in Amritsar: Golden Temple Goes Dark During Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill in Punjab (Watch Videos).

Muslim Youth Issues Apology Over Him Rinsing Mouth at Sri Harmandir Sahib's Amrit Sarovar

Subhan Rangreez, whose video went viral on social media, apologized for rinsing in the Sarovar at Darbar Sahib. He said he was not aware of the maryada and added that he will also visit Darbar Sahib to seek an apology. pic.twitter.com/Z0PtiSYL9J — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 16, 2026

Rangreez said that he was not aware of the religious protocol of Sri Harmandir Sahib. He further added that he visited with a clean heart and respect. The Muslim youth issued an apology to members of the Sikh community while announcing his intention to return to Amritsar in person to seek forgiveness from the community and the management.

Maintaining Sanctity in a Digital Age

This incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving social media content at the Golden Temple. In 2024, the SGPC filed a police complaint against a yoga influencer for performing poses inside the complex, leading to a stricter ban on filming "reels" and objectionable social media content within the premises. While the Golden Temple remains an inclusive space open to people of all faiths, authorities have repeatedly urged visitors to remain mindful of the maryada, stressing that respect for local traditions is essential for maintaining communal harmony at global spiritual centres.

