Bank Branches in West Bengal to Remain Open Till 4 PM, Staff in a Fix As No Transport Arrangements Made Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Employees in a bank (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata March 31: All Bank branches in the state have been asked to resume normal operations for full banking hours till 4 pm. According to a Times of India report, however, this has left the employees in a fix as no transport arrangement has been made to ferry them from their office and respective home during the 21-days lockdown period.

In addition to this, the bank staff are also worried that regular contact with customers at the branches, especially during the first few days of the new month could be hazardous. The number of coronavirus related cases have increased in West Bengal and there have been three deaths so far.

State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) has said that bank branches irrespective of location will remain open till 4 pm and all ATMs to be replenished with cash so that they can function 24*7. This move is expected to reduce the long queues at the bank branches. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 42 in India as West Bengal Reports Third Death.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak bank branches all over the country have started functioning with low strength and their working hours have been reduced till 2 pm. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allowed sweet shops in the state to function from 12 pm to 4 pm daily, with minimum staff.