Mumbai, March 16: Shares of Bandhan Bank experienced a sharp decline today, March 16, tumbling as much as 12.5 per cent during intraday trading. The private sector lender's stock hit an intraday low of INR 154.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking its third consecutive day of losses. The sell-off was primarily triggered by reports that the bank’s promoter is exploring significant stake sale options, potentially involving a private equity deal or an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the holding company.

The sudden drop wiped out a substantial portion of the bank's market capitalisation, which stood at approximately INR 25,550 crore as the stock neared its lower circuit limits. Adani Total Gas Share Price Today, March 16, 2026: Stocks of Adani Total Gas Limited Fall by 3.31% in Early Trade.

Bandhan Bank Promoter's Exit Strategy and Regulatory Compliance

The primary catalyst for the price crash was a report by the Economic Times stating that Bandhan Financial Services, the bank's promoter, had initiated talks to provide an exit for long-term investors. High-profile backers, including GIC Ventures and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), are reportedly looking to divest their holdings. To facilitate this, the promoter group has engaged global investment bank Jefferies to assess interest from private equity funds. This move is not merely about investor exits; it is also a strategic step toward meeting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate, which requires the promoter to reduce its stake in the bank to 26 per cent by 2030. Currently, the promoter group holds roughly 39.74 per cent of the lender.

Bandhan Bank's Mixed Financials and Investor Sentiment

Beyond the stake sale news, investors are reacting to a complex financial picture. While the bank recently received RBI approval for SBI Mutual Fund to acquire up to a 9.99 per cent stake - a move typically seen as a vote of confidence -recent quarterly results have been mixed. In Q3 FY26, Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹205.59 crore, a significant year-on-year decline of over 50%. Concerns regarding a falling CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio, which dipped to 27.3%, and a high valuation relative to sector peers have made the stock particularly sensitive to news of potential equity dilution.

Management and Sector Headwinds

The bank is also navigating a period of leadership transition. While the RBI recently approved the reappointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director through 2029, the broader market remains cautious about the bank's long-term succession planning following the earlier retirement of its founder, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. The decline in Bandhan Bank also coincided with a broader "bloodbath" on Dalal Street, where the Sensex and Nifty saw deep cuts amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices, which pressured the entire banking sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).