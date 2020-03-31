Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 42 in India as West Bengal Reports Third Death

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, March 31: With the death of one coronavirus patient in West Bengal, the death toll in the country has increased to 42. With this fresh case, the state has reported three deaths. On the other hand, the medical staff in various hospitals in West Bengal took to the streets to protest, alleging that they have been supplied low-quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) against coronavirus. Protests were reported in hospitals in districts of North Bengal and Howrah on Monday.

The first death on Tuesday was of a 68-year-old man who was tested positive for Coronavirus who passed away early morning today. The Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, mentioned that the deceased suffered kidney failure. Coronavirus Death Toll Increases to 41 in India As 68-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Kerala, Dies.

The country is in the middle of a 21-days lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. According to government numbers, until now, 1,251 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. On Monday, 227 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. It was the highest number of cases reported in a single in India so far.

Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit state in India with a total of 225 cases, five fresh Coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday morning, one from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana in Maharashtra.