Mumbai, August 25: As August nears its end, people across the country are looking online for the list of bank holidays in September 2025. The upcoming month promises several holidays, including regional festivals, national holidays, and regular weekend offs. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will officially stay shut for a total of nine days next month. This excludes the days when banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

As per the RBI's September bank holiday list, banks will be closed for business on several occasions next month, including Karma Puja, Onam, Id-e-Milad, Navratri, and Durga Puja. In addition to the nine designated bank holidays, banks will also stay shut on September 13 and 27 on account of the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on September 7, 14, 21 and 28 in view of the weekend holiday (Sunday). Scroll below to check the complete list of bank holidays in September 2025. Stock Market Holiday on August 27? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Wednesday.

List of RBI-Designated Bank Holidays in September 2025

Date: Event: September 3 Karma Puja September 4 First Onam September 5 Ei d-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif September 6 Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra September 12 Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi September 22 Navratra Sthapna September 23 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji September 29 Maha Saptami/Durga Puja September 30 Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja

Customers must remember that bank holiday schedules vary from state to state; hence, they are advised to cross-check with their local branches for state-specific closures. Although physical banking will remain closed for 15 days in September 2025, digital services, including internet banking, NEFT, RTGS, ATMs, and UPI transactions, among others, will continue to function 24/7. GATE 2026: Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Starts on August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Know How To Apply.

People can use the abovementioned services to perform banking tasks such as money transfers, balance checks, and online bill payments. RBI has stated that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).