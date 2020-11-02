Karnataka, November 2: Beaches in Mangaluru re-opened for public after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to an ANI update, a tourist said, "Corona won't stop in future. But one needs to enjoy life, so we came here today. Staying inside isn't good as one gets depressed."

These beaches were already getting footfalls right after the state government eased curbs and restriction. According to a Times of India report published in September, on a weekend, more than 20,000 people visited Panambur beach. Tannirbavi beach is also being visited by people in large numbers. However, authorities at both tourist destinations are yet to commence recreational activities like boating, jet skiing, horse riding and beach games. Schools Reopen in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand With Strict COVID-19 Precautions, View Pics.

Beaches in Mangaluru Reopen For Public, View Pics

Karnataka: Beaches in Mangaluru re-open for public after months of closure due to #COVID19 pandemic; visuals from Panambur Beach "Corona won't stop in future. But one needs to enjoy life, so we came here today. Staying inside isn't good as one gets depressed," says a tourist. pic.twitter.com/PaRCt6TzMK — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

The coronavirus numbers in the country crossed 82.29 lakh mark on Monday. Even though there has been a steady decline in active cases and new infections, but the authorities have been urging people not to let one's guard down. There have been few alarming pictures which went viral on social media showing people not following any COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and wearing masks.

