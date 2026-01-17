A viral video from Ajmer’s Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has created serious concern over the fairness of its examination system. The clip allegedly shows students checking the answer sheets of fellow students, openly discussing marks and even commenting on handwriting. The papers visible in the video are said to belong to BA First Year, Semester-2, History of India, with the university’s logo clearly visible. After the video spread widely, the university formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. Examination Controller Sunil Kumar Tailor stated that strict action would be taken against any staff found careless, and an FIR may also be registered for recording and sharing the video. Student groups have demanded strong action to protect academic trust. Video of Barkatullah University BA Students Checking Answer Sheets of Seniors goes Viral! MP Government Orders Investigation.

Viral Video Sparks Exam Scandal at Ajmer’s MDSU – Watch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

