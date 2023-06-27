Chennai, June 27: Periyar University has issued a circular against wearing of black dress during the convocation ceremony on Wednesday in which Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is participating.

In the circular, the Registrar Thangavelu has said that this was following the directive of the Salem police. However, Salem city police commissioner, S. Vijayakumari told media persons that the police had visited the university as part of the security to the Governor but said that it had not given any directives against wearing black dress. Jain Temple in UP's Prayagraj Issue Dress Code for Devotees, Ban 'Revealing Dresses' and 'Western Clothes' for Women.

Ironically, Periyar University is named after the Dravidian ideologue, EVS Ramasamy Periyar fondly addressed as ‘Thanthai Periyar’. Periyar has been a revolutionary and the Dravidian ideology including that of the DMK was shaped by him. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Take Part in Opposition Parties' Meet.

It is to be noted that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had landed in controversy after the police issued circulars against wearing a black dress and had even removed a black flag that was tied on a post as a symbol of mourning for a person who died. The police had also prevented students, opposition leaders from wearing black clothes during the functions of the Chief Minister.

