Bengaluru, February 24: Bengaluru resident Umesh C has won a legal battle against Redkenko Health Tech Pvt Ltd after the insurance company failed to honour his INR 71,000 medical reimbursement claim and refund an INR 15,972 premium. The II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the firm to settle the claim, refund the premium, and pay an additional INR 10,000 for mental agony and legal costs. The commission found Redkenko guilty of service deficiency and misleading customers, awarding Umesh compensation for his ordeal.

According to a Times of India report, Umesh C, a resident of Kempegowda Layout, Laggere, purchased a family insurance policy from Redkenko, which promised coverage for hospitalization and outpatient expenses. However, when he was hospitalized on April 16 and 17, 2024, his claim of INR 71,000 was denied. Additionally, he had paid a premium for a new “forever family plan” offering extensive medical coverage, but the company rejected his renewal due to health score issues and failed to refund the amount. PVR INOX To Challenge Bengaluru Consumer Court’s INR 1.2 Lakh Penalty Over Extended Advertisements During Movie Screenings.

Despite multiple attempts to get a resolution, Umesh’s emails, complaints to regulatory authorities, and a legal notice went unanswered. When he visited Redkenko’s Bengaluru office, he found it shut, leaving him with no choice but to escalate the issue. Frustrated, he filed a complaint with the consumer forum on July 11, 2024, alleging service deficiency and misleading commitments. The insurance firm ignored repeated notices from the commission and failed to appear for hearings. ‘Very Hard for Busy People To Watch Unnecessary Advertisements’: Bengaluru Man Wins Consumer Case After Claiming PVR Wasted His Time With Ads Before Movie.

After reviewing transaction records, hospital bills, and policy documents, the commission ruled in Umesh’s favour, highlighting that Redkenko had falsely assured coverage and wrongfully denied his claim. The commission ordered the insurer to compensate Umesh with INR 86,972, along with six per cent interest from the date of the complaint. Additionally, the firm was directed to pay INR 10,000 for mental distress and legal costs, setting a precedent for policyholders facing similar issues.

