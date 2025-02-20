PVR INOX, India's top multiplex chain, plans to challenge the order passed by the Bengaluru Consumer Commission, which deemed the company's practice of showing extended advertisements as an unfair trade practice. The company expressed its decision to thoroughly review the decision taken by the court and challenge it legally. This comes after the consumer court imposed an INR 20,000 fine on PVR INOX, payable for mental distress and time wasted, along with INR 8,000 for legal charges. Additionally, they were asked to pay INR 1 lakh after a consumer named Abhishek MR filed a complaint regarding a 25-minute delay in screening. ‘Very Hard for Busy People To Watch Unnecessary Advertisements’: Bengaluru Man Wins Consumer Case After Claiming PVR Wasted His Time With Ads Before Movie.

PVR Inox Reacts to Penalty Order by Bengaluru Consumer Court

PVR Inox issued a statement regarding the case with Moneycontrol and said, "PVR Inox acknowledges the order passed by the Honourable District Consumer Redressal Commission, Bengaluru. We are currently reviewing the order in detail and firmly believe that we have a strong case. Accordingly, we intend to challenge the decision before the appropriate legal forum." In his complaint, Abhishek MR said that Vicky Kaushal's 2023 film Sam Bahadur, which was supposed to start at 4:05 PM at PVR INOX cinema, began after a 25-minute delay. He said that during that time, they played advertisements. Dilmil Matrimony Sued: Bengaluru's Consumer Court Orders Matrimonial Website To Pay INR 60,000 to Man for Failure To Find His Son a Match.

PVR INOX To Challenge Bengaluru Consumer Court’s Decision

As consumers express their disappointment over long advertisements in cinema halls, the multiplex chain has refuted the allegations, stating that they have never engaged in any form of unfair trade practices.

