In a significant ruling, the Bengaluru Consumer Court has ordered PVR Cinemas and INOX to ensure movie tickets mention the actual start time of films, not just when advertisements begin. The order came after Abhishek MR, a moviegoer, sued PVR and INOX for wasting his time with 25 minutes of ads before Sam Bahadur on December 26, 2023. The court emphasised that it is hard for busy people to watch unnecessary advertisements and deemed the practice unfair. It fined PVR and INOX INR 1 lakh as punitive damages and INR 28,000 in compensation to the complainant. The court also ruled that only 10-minute government-mandated PSAs can be played before the scheduled movie time. PVR and INOX argued that ads benefit latecomers, but the court dismissed this, stating punctual viewers should not be forced to watch excessive ads. This landmark judgment reinforces consumer rights and sets a precedent against misleading movie schedules. Amazon Delivers Faulty Product: Consumer Court Imposes Rs 45,000 Penalty on Amazon for Taking Nearly 18 Months to Issue Refund for Faulty Laptop.

Bengaluru Consumer Court Fines PVR & INOX

