Bengaluru Dog Attack Video: Pet Rottweiler Chases and Bites Boy Cycling Near Home, Owner Booked

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalised after being attacked and bitten by a pet Rottweiler while cycling near his home in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area on June 13. Following the incident, police registered a case against the dog's owner and family for alleged negligence and criminal intimidation.

The attack, which took place on June 13 at around 2:30 pm, was captured on CCTV video. The video shows the dog running out of a house, chasing the child and biting him before nearby residents intervened. The incident has once again drawn attention to pet safety regulations and responsible ownership in the city. Bengaluru Dog Attack: 4-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Pack of 6 Stray Dogs in Sahakara Nagar, Suffers Severe Injuries (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Dog Attack Video

Bengaluru Horror Rottweiler attacks child 12-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Rottweiler in Bengaluru; Owner Booked for Negligence A 12-year-old boy was allegedly attacked and bitten by a pet Rottweiler in Mahadevapura while he was riding a bicycle outside his house. Police said the… pic.twitter.com/zSrLWAQXz0 — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 17, 2026

Rottweiler Chases and Bites Boy Cycling Near Home in Bengaluru

According to police, the boy, the son of a local resident identified as Vipin, was riding his bicycle along a residential street in Mahadevapura when the incident occurred.

The CCTV footage shows a Rottweiler allegedly belonging to neighbour Shyam suddenly running out through the gate of its house and chasing the child. The dog then bit the boy on his right hip. Bengaluru Dog Attack: Woman Receives 50 Stitches After Pet Pit Bull Mauls Her During Morning Walk in HSR Layout.

Hearing the child's screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and pulled him away from the animal. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The boy sustained injuries in the attack and received treatment. Police have not disclosed further details about his condition.

Following the incident, a dispute reportedly broke out between the victim's family and the dog's owners. According to police, Vipin confronted Shyam's family over how the dog had managed to get loose. During the argument, Shyam's wife, Vijayalakshmi, allegedly denied responsibility and claimed that the child had provoked the animal.

As the disagreement escalated, Vipin approached the police and lodged a complaint. The Mahadevapura Police subsequently registered a case against the dog's owner and family. The charges relate to negligence and criminal intimidation. No arrests have been confirmed so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Mahadevapura incident is the latest in a series of dog attack cases reported in Bengaluru in recent months.

In February, a 31-year-old software professional, Shalini Dubey, was severely injured after being attacked by a Rottweiler during a morning walk in HSR Layout. She reportedly underwent more than 80 stitches and an eight-hour surgery. The dog's owner, Amaresh Reddy, was booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken into custody.

In another case reported in December, a landlord and his son in Subramanyapura were booked for allegedly setting a pet pit bull on two men during a dispute.

Dog Bite Cases on the Rise

Official data points to a growing concern over dog bite incidents across Karnataka.

The state recorded 2.81 lakh dog bite cases during the first seven months of last year, marking a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Bengaluru Urban was among the districts reporting the highest number of cases. The issue has also been at the centre of legal and policy debates.

In March 2024, the Centre issued a circular seeking restrictions on the breeding and sale of 23 dog breeds categorised as "ferocious", including Rottweilers. However, the Karnataka High Court later quashed the circular, citing deficiencies in the consultation process.

While setting aside the order, the court did not rule that such breeds could be left unrestrained. Instead, it emphasised responsible pet ownership and held owners accountable for injuries caused by their animals, irrespective of breed. Police said the investigation into the Mahadevapura incident is continuing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).