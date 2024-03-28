Bengaluru, March 28: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man allegedly died after his friend inserted an electric blow-dryer's nozzle into his rectum. Police officials said that the deceased's friend allegedly inserted the nozzle of an electric blow-dryer into his rectum and reportedly inflated it for "amusement". The horrific incident took place on Monday, March 25 in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

According to a report in India Today, the alleged incident occurred when the deceased identified as Yogesh (24 went to meet his friend Murali (25) at a bike service centre in the Sampigehalli area. Officials said that Murali works at the service centre. During his meeting, Yogesh gave his motorbike for a wash. Bengaluru Shocker: 18-Year-Old Assaulted With Cricket Bat After Objecting to Body Shaming in T Dasarahalli, Three Arrested.

Amid all this, the duo started playing with a powerful electric blow dryer used for drying vehicles. An officer said that while having fun, Murali directed the blow-dryer's nizzle at Yogesh's face. Later, he inserted the nozzle into Yogesh's rectum which led to his abdomen expanding and resulting in a colon rupture. Soon after this, Yogesh collapsed on the ground.

Murali immediately rushed his friend to a hospital where the doctors learned about significant damage to the victim's intestines due to the high pressure of the blow dryer. Post this, doctors performed an emergency surgery; however, Yogesh could not survive. After the incident came to light, a case was registered at Sampigehalli police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bengaluru Shocker: Unable to Cope Up With Break Up, Youth Dies by Suicide in Hebbagodi; Girlfriend Absconding, Say Police.

Following this, the police arrested Murali. Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report of Yogesh, which will ascertain the cause of death.

