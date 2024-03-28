Bengaluru, March 28: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli area, an 18-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his friends with a cricket bat after he objected to being body-shamed. The victim, identified as Sharath (name changed), confronted his friends Aditya, Raju, and Chinni, aged between 19 and 22 years. others for passing remarks about his weight. According to Sharath's complaint to the Bagalagunte police, the assault occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday, March 25.

According to a report by the Times of India, the assault left Sharath with injuries to his head, hands, and legs. The situation escalated when Sharath threatened to inform Aditya's parents about the harassment. As Sharath was returning to work on his scooter on Monday after lunch, Aditya, along with Raju and Chinni, confronted him near a Government School and falsely accused Sharath of hitting Aditya with his scooter. Bengaluru Shocker: Auto Driver Assaults, Pushes Woman to Ground for Cancelling Ride, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

As per the report, the situation escalated, with Aditya allegedly hitting Sharath on the head, hands and legs with a cricket bat while Raju and Chinni physically assaulted him. Upon witnessing the assault, the locals tried to intervene. However, the assailants managed to flee the scene. The attack left Sharath with a one-inch wide injury on his skull, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Bengaluru Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Jumps to Death from 29th Floor, Police Launch Probe.

Following Sharath's complaint, the police launched a search for the suspects, who were found to be on the run. With the assistance of their parents, the police apprehended all three suspects on Wednesday morning, March 27. A case has been registered against the perpetrators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 324 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

