Bengaluru Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Home Guard Murder, Flooding & Skill Summit

Bengaluru, June 15: Bengaluru experienced a mix of significant events on June 15th, ranging from tragic crime incidents to important civic discussions and economic developments. The city grappled with the aftermath of monsoon rains, highlighting infrastructure challenges, while the political landscape saw renewed focus on welfare schemes and upcoming elections. Meanwhile, judicial decisions and business expansions also marked the day in the tech capital.

Top Stories

Home Guard Stabbed to Death by Husband in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old home guard was brutally murdered by her husband in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, on June 15th. The accused reportedly lured her to a reconciliation meeting and attacked her with a knife in front of their children, allegedly after making a video threat. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Coastal Road, Monsoon Session, Airport Hoax & Judge Threats.

Bengaluru Faces Flooding and Civic Infrastructure Concerns Amidst Monsoon

Several Bengaluru localities experienced flooding on Sunday, June 14th, as monsoon rains began, highlighting issues with the city's civic infrastructure. Concerns are rising over the city's lack of clear political leadership regarding development, with the newly appointed Bengaluru Development Minister yet to fully take charge as of June 15th. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya also criticized poor roads and footpaths on June 14th, demanding an "Open Streets Bengaluru" campaign.

Three Bengaluru Youths Drown in Hassan Stream

Tragedy struck on June 15th as three youths from Bengaluru drowned after being washed away in a stream in Hassan. The incident occurred in the Hemavathi river backwaters while they were reportedly on a trip to Dharmasthala. Delhi Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Dust Storm, Noida Airport Operations & Water Issues.

Crime & Safety

BSc Student Allegedly Murdered by Lover in Bengaluru

A 22-year-old BSc student was allegedly murdered by her lover at a rented house in Bengaluru's Tulasinagar area. The incident, reported on June 15th, states the accused later attempted suicide and was found unconscious near the victim's body.

Sikkim Woman Murdered in Bengaluru, Accused Arrested

A woman from Sikkim was reportedly murdered by slitting her throat in Bengaluru on June 14th. Police have arrested the accused in connection with the crime.

Van Loses Control, Rams Bikes in Bengaluru, One Dead

One person was killed and three others were injured on Saturday, June 13th, after a Maruti Eeco van lost control and rammed into two motorbikes before overturning in Bengaluru. The accident occurred around 6:45 am.

Two Children Drown in Karnataka Farm Pond

Two children reportedly drowned in a farm pond in Karnataka on June 14th. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Three Bengaluru Police Officers Arrested for Bribery, Suspended

Three Bengaluru police personnel, including a woman PSI, were trapped by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur on June 14th for allegedly taking a bribe in a dowry harassment case. Following the arrest, the Karnataka government suspended the officers on June 15th.

Rs 13 Crore Hydroponic Ganja Seized at Bengaluru Airport

Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 13 crore was seized at Bengaluru Airport on June 15th. Authorities reported that six passengers had allegedly brought the contraband from Bangkok.

Youth Dies During Construction Work in Bengaluru

A youth from Ramgarh reportedly died on June 15th during construction work in Bengaluru. Details surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Politics & Governance

Cockroach Janta Party Protests Against Union Education Minister in Bengaluru

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a peaceful protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, June 14th. Hundreds gathered, including actor Prakash Raj, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leaks and CBSE irregularities.

Karnataka Congress Resorts to 'Resort Politics' Ahead of MLC Polls

The ruling Congress in Karnataka is sequestering its MLAs at a resort ahead of the Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18th. This strategic move, reported on June 15th, aims to prevent cross-voting and alleged poaching attempts by rival parties.

Karnataka Government's Guarantee Scheme Re-verification Sparks Political Row

The Karnataka government's decision to re-verify beneficiaries of its flagship guarantee schemes has sparked a political controversy on June 15th. BJP leaders allege that the Congress is attempting to reduce beneficiaries and dilute welfare programs.

FIR Against US Missionary Group Over Alleged Foreign Funding for Conversion and Naxalism

An FIR has been filed in Karnataka on June 15th against a US missionary organization. The complaint alleges that the group received 1 billion in foreign funding for activities related to religious conversion and Naxalism in India.

Judiciary

Karnataka High Court Stays RTE Extension Order for Classes 9 & 10

The Karnataka High Court issued a stay order on June 15th regarding the extension of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to classes 9 and 10. This decision impacts the implementation of the RTE provisions for these grades.

Karnataka High Court Upholds Transfer of Veterinary University Land

On June 15th, the Karnataka High Court upheld the transfer of 7 acres of veterinary university land. The ruling concludes a legal matter concerning the allocation and ownership of the property.

Karnataka High Court Rules Against Full Account Freeze for Partial Order

The Karnataka High Court ruled on June 15th that a bank cannot freeze an entire account if the freeze order specifies only a partial amount. This judgment provides clarity on the scope of bank account freeze directives.

Business & Economy

Global Cybersecurity Firm N-able Opens Bengaluru Office

US-based cybersecurity firm N-able Inc opened a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru on June 15th. The company announced plans to expand its India workforce by at least 50% by the end of 2026, signaling significant growth in the region.

Second Bengaluru Skill Summit Launched to Prepare Workforce for 2030

Karnataka launched the Second Bengaluru Skill Summit on June 15th, an initiative aimed at preparing the local workforce for the demands of 2030. The summit focuses on enhancing skills and bridging the gap between education and industry needs.

Discussion on AI's Impact on India's Property Boom

A discussion on June 15th centered around whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) is threatening India's property boom, with Bengaluru highlighted as a key test case. Experts explored the potential implications of AI on real estate trends and market dynamics in the city.

Civic & Infrastructure

Food Safety Department Conducts Raids on Outlets and Warehouses in Bengaluru

The food safety department conducted raids on various food outlets and e-commerce warehouses across Bengaluru on June 15th. These inspections aim to ensure compliance with food safety standards and regulations.

Union Finance Minister Inspects Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway Works

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the ongoing works for the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway near Devanahalli on June 14th. The inspection focused on the progress and quality of the critical infrastructure project.

Education & Social Welfare

Discussion on Free Bus Passes for All Karnataka Students

Discussions are underway on June 15th regarding a proposal to provide free bus passes for all students across Karnataka. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on students and encourage greater access to education.

Environment & Wildlife

Viral Video Shows Elephant Scavenging Plastic Waste in Karnataka, Sparks Alarm

A viral video emerged on June 15th showing an elephant scavenging plastic waste in Karnataka, sparking widespread alarm about wildlife conservation and the pervasive issue of plastic pollution. The footage has drawn attention to the urgent need for better waste management in forest-fringe areas.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly clear skies expected across Bengaluru, high near 30°C

Bengaluru is experiencing mainly clear skies with a current temperature of 23°C. The forecast for today, June 15th, indicates overcast conditions, with temperatures expected to range between 20°C and 30°C. Residents should be prepared for varying cloud cover throughout the day.

Weather: Mainly clear — 23°C. Today: Overcast, 20°C – 30°C.

Bengaluru Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Bengaluru navigates its monsoon season and ongoing political debates, the day's events underscore the dynamic challenges and opportunities facing the city. Residents will be watching for developments in civic infrastructure, the outcomes of the upcoming MLC polls, and the continued implementation of state welfare programs in the days ahead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).