Panaji, June 18: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested by South Goa police for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a forested area of Pratap Nagar. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kevin M, is a resident of North Bengaluru. The victim, Roshni Moses M, also 22, hailed from the same locality.

According to police, the couple had recently travelled from Bengaluru to Goa with the intention of getting married. However, a dispute broke out between them, which tragically ended in Roshni’s murder. Officers said the two had been in a relationship and that he allegedly murdered her during a trip to Goa after suspecting that she was involved with another man, reports said. Sanjay allegedly slit her throat and dumped her body in the forest before fleeing back to Bengaluru. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

The gruesome crime came to light on Monday evening when Roshni’s body was found in the forest near Pratap Nagar in South Goa. Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Tikam Singh Verma, who visited the scene, stated, “This murder was the result of a love affair, a marriage proposal and the dispute that arose from it.” Nagpur Horror: Man Bludgeons Girlfriend to Death With Iron Rod Over Suspicion of Affair in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the discovery of the body, police launched an intensive investigation. Based on leads and digital trail evidence, Sanjay was tracked down and arrested in Bengaluru within 24 hours of the crime being discovered.

However, the motive behind the fatal argument remains unclear, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the murder. The accused will be brought back to Goa for further questioning. An autopsy of the victim has also been ordered.

