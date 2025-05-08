In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally murdered by her boyfriend over suspicion of an affair on Tuesday night, May 6, in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. In the video, the man can be seen approaching the woman, who is sitting on a chair. As he comes near her, the man starts smacking her with an iron rod, eventually killing her. The accused then walks off the scene. The deceased was identified as Hemlata Vaidya, while the accused was named Akshay Date. Reportedly, the woman had lost her husband to COVID-19 and was in a romantic relationship with the accused. Nagpur Horror: Man Brutally Killed by 2 ‘Drunk’ Friends After Row Over INR 300 T-Shirt in Maharashtra.

