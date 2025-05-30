Bengaluru, May 30: A power cut will occur in several parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, today, May 30, and Saturday, May 31. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power cut that began on Thursday, May 29, and will end on Saturday, May 31. The scheduled power outage has been announced in view of ongoing underground cable installation work and road widening projects in the city.

BESCOM has urged residents to plan accordingly to mitigate inconvenience during the power cut periods on May 30 and May 31, reports OneIndia. The affected areas that will witness a power cut on Friday, May 30, include the Hindu crematorium area, Kannurahalli Road, Somasundar Layout, and nearby areas. In addition to the above areas, electricity will also be cut in several areas of Bangalore on Saturday, May 31. BESCOM to Launch Digital Portal for Consumer Grievance Management.

The list of areas that will be affected by the scheduled power cut on Saturday includes the Court area, the Ayyappa Swamy Temple area, the Telephone Exchange area, Majjige Kunti, Degree College Road, Kuvempu Nagar, Kadu Badavane, and Kammava Nagar. Thyagaraja Layout, Doddagattiganahalli Road and Nandashree area will also face a power cut on May 31.

Power Cut in Devanahalli

BESCOM has also announced a power cut in Vijayapura town. The power outage will take place from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, May 30. The power cut is due to road widening work on Kempapura Road and Kolar Road near Shiva Circle. The areas that will be affected by the power outage in Devanahalli include Vijayapura town, Yalavalli, Gurappana Matha, Mittanahalli, Kolar Road, Vijayapura Police Station, and surrounding areas. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Becomes Thief To Maintain 3 Wives, 9 Children; 188 Grams of Gold, 550 Grams of Silver Ornaments Recovered.

In view of the power cuts in Bengaluru, BESCOM has urged local residents to be prepared for the power disruption and cooperate with them during the scheduled maintenance work.

