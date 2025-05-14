Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) is set to launch a digital portal aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the consumer grievance redressal process, announced N Sivashankar, Managing Director of BESCOM.

He made this announcement while addressing a workshop earlier this week, organised jointly by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) and BESCOM, for the office bearers and members of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) at the KEB Engineers Association Hall.

"To strengthen consumer rights and improve accountability, a dedicated digital platform is being developed for managing consumer complaints. The Chief General Manager of Corporate Affairs has been entrusted with overseeing the grievance redressal process," Sivashankar said.

He added that, as directed by the KERC Chairman, CGRFS has been constituted at the district level, comprising a Superintendent Engineer, an Executive Engineer, and independent members.

"Grievances must be addressed within stipulated timelines. If issues remain unresolved at the CGRF or corporate level, consumers can escalate their complaints to the KERC for further redressal," he emphasised.

Inaugurating the workshop, KERC Chairman and retired Chief Secretary to the Government, P. Ravikumar, stressed the importance of delivering impartial and timely justice to consumers.

"Proactive engagement by authorities is essential for the success of this grievance redressal mechanism," he said.

Highlighting the legal framework, KERC Legal Department Member and retired District Sessions Judge HK Jagadish noted, "Sections 42(5) and 42(6) of the Electricity Act, 2003 mandate provisions for consumer grievance redressal. The CGRF and KERC, the Electricity Ombudsman, function as quasi-judicial bodies, as recognised by the Supreme Court and High Courts."

During the workshop, KERC Technical Director Srinivasappa and retired judges Krishnaiah and IF Bidari briefed officials on technical issues and common challenges faced in consumer complaint resolution.

The event was also attended by KERC Secretary Siddeshwar, BESCOM Technical Director HJ Ramesh, Finance Director Mahadeva, GM of Administration and Human Resources Dr. Dayanand, GM of Consumer Relations Rajoji Rao, and Pushpa SA, Chief General Manager of Corporate Affairs. (ANI)

