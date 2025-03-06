In Bengaluru, robbers stole 830 kg of human hair worth INR 1 crore from a godown in Lakshmipura Cross. The victim, 73-year-old trader Venkataswamy K, had recently relocated his storage facility. On February 28 midnight, a gang of six arrived in a Mahindra Bolero, broke open the shutter, and loaded 27 bags of hair before fleeing. A passerby, noticing the theft, alerted the police, who arrived swiftly but found the godown emptied. CCTV footage captured the culprits, but the vehicle’s registration number remains unclear. Police have registered a case under BNS sections 305 and 331 and launched a probe. Venkataswamy supplies hair to a Hyderabad exporter for shipment to Burma and China. The stolen hair, already checked by buyers, was procured from Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are working to track down the gang. ATM Theft in Bengaluru: Masked Gang Steals INR 30 Lakh From SBI ATM Near Devanahalli Cross, Uses Gas Cutter (See Pics).

Robbers Steal 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth INR 1 Crore From Godown

