New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Three persons were killed while one person sustained injuries in an accident involving a car and a tractor on Sunday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at police station Moti Nagar regarding an accident in front of Kirti Nagar Metro Station at about 1.30 AM. Policemen found both the vehicles along with a loaded trolley on the road towards Moti Nagar to Patel Nagar on Shadipur flyover.

According to information received from ABG Hospital Moti Nagar, Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38) all residents of Pandav Nagar were declared brought dead while Parveen Singh (38), a resident of Shivam Enclave, Jhilmil Delhi is under treatment and not fit to make a statement.

An FIR has been registered and all three bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital for autopsy.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and an investigation is under process, police said. (ANI)

